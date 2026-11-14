In Beirut, Lebanon, Prosecutor General at the Court of Cassation Ahmad Rami al-Hajj ordered the body of former Iraqi parliament member Ahmed al-Alwani to be handed over to the Iraqi Embassy for transport to Baghdad. The decision was made at the family's request, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Embassy request

According to a judicial source cited by the outlet, an X-ray examination of the body conducted on November 12 found fluid in the lower abdominal cavity and pelvis. Lebanese judicial authorities initially ordered an autopsy to determine the nature of this fluid and establish whether it was blood.

The source noted that the presence of blood could indicate possible beatings and internal bleeding. At the same time, the Iraqi Embassy asked that no autopsy be conducted in Lebanon and that the body be transferred to Baghdad so that the necessary procedures could be carried out there. The Lebanese side granted this request.

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Review of persons involved

The judicial source added that the circumstances of the death can be clarified after the suspects in the case are detained and their testimonies are obtained. Two people are also being investigated who, according to the source, sold telephone lines to individuals it links to the crime in the Tariq al-Jdideh area of Beirut.

No decision has yet been made on detaining or releasing these two individuals. Lebanon has also not yet received a response from Damascus regarding the detention and extradition of two Syrian suspects who, according to the source, fled to Syrian territory.

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