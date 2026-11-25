Miley Cyrus, Dolly Parton’s goddaughter, will accept the CNN Heroes Legacy Award on behalf of the Parton family, honoring the singer posthumously. The award will be presented on December 5 during the 20th annual CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute ceremony, Variety reports.

Posthumous honor

Parton, who died this summer at the age of 80, will be recognized with the fourth annual CNN Heroes Legacy Award. CNN uses the award to honor prominent people who dedicated their lives to serving others. The posthumous award will be presented by Wynonna Judd and other ceremony participants.

Dolly Parton’s charitable work included initiatives to raise literacy and graduation rates, assistance for people affected by natural disasters, support for medical programs, job creation and efforts to combat poverty in East Tennessee, where she grew up.

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Ceremony program

CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Laura Coates will host the CNN Heroes All-Star Tribute. The broadcast will also announce the winner of the viewer vote for CNN Hero of the Year 2026. Guests announced for the special include Jon Bon Jovi, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and actor Edward Norton.

The following day, December 6, CNN will air the documentary “Dolly Parton: The Songs That Shaped Us.” The film will feature archival interviews Parton gave to CNN, as well as conversations with songwriters Diane Warren, Shane McAnally, Ben Johnson and Amy Allen. The ceremony will be broadcast on CNN, CNN International and CNN en Español.

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