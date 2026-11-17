Medtech startup Science Corporation, founded in 2021 by former Neuralink president Max Hodak, has raised $400 million in a Series D funding round. The company announced this on its blog. According to a TechCrunch source familiar with the deal, investors valued the startup at $3.5 billion.

Khosla Ventures, Ackman Oxman Institute, Tenet Healthcare, 885 Capital, Y Combinator, and PLC Neurotech participated in the round.

Device for restoring vision

Science’s first product is PRIMA, a system with a wearable and implantable chip designed to help people with age-related macular degeneration partially restore their vision. The device is approved in Europe and available in Germany, while also undergoing trials for other conditions.

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During the TechCrunch Disrupt conference, Hodak said that PRIMA is also being tested in patients with Stargardt disease, a condition that can cause blindness.

US authorization and brain research

With the new funding, the company aims to obtain the ability to use PRIMA in the United States through a humanitarian authorization from the US Food and Drug Administration. This mechanism allows experimental medical technologies to be used to treat rare conditions. According to TechCrunch, the FDA agreed that advanced macular degeneration in both eyes is rare enough to apply for such an authorization.

Science’s long-term goal is to interact directly with the human brain using a biohybrid sensor that combines cultured neurons and silicon. The company is developing initial human trials of the device together with Murat Günel, a professor of neurosurgery at Yale University. According to him, the technology could potentially help treat Parkinson’s disease and other brain injuries and diseases.

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