Mercedes-Benz has temporarily suspended further investment in production in Germany and is considering the possibility of closing individual production sites. The company’s production chief, Michael Schiebe, said in a written interview for employees that the operating costs of German facilities are too high. Deutsche Welle reports.

According to Schiebe, the company may be forced to determine which German sites will have to be closed if it fails to change its cost structure.

Negotiations with trade unions

The suspension of investment is linked to Mercedes-Benz’s negotiations with trade unions on reducing labor costs at German facilities. One of the issues under discussion is the abolition of the 35-hour workweek. If an agreement is reached, the company may end the investment pause.

A day before Mercedes-Benz’s statement, Volkswagen postponed plans to modernize its large plant in Wolfsburg. Volkswagen intends to cut 100,000 jobs worldwide by 2030, and four of its plants in Germany are being considered as possible closures.

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Competition and excess capacity

Thomas Puls, a senior economist at the Cologne Institute for Economic Research, believes that about one-third of German car plants’ production capacity is excess and needs to be reduced. Consulting firm Roland Berger called in its report for an urgent reboot of the automotive industry, while suggesting that Germany can retain a profitable core of the sector.

According to Roland Berger’s estimate, Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers can bring a new model to market in about 20 months, while German companies need from 48 to 60 months. Chinese automakers also have a cost advantage of around 30%. Production costs per vehicle at German facilities range from €3,500 to €5,000, while in Eastern Europe they range from €2,000 to €2,500.

Despite reduced investment, car production in Germany remains relatively stable. It is about 12% below pre-pandemic levels, but the German Association of the Automotive Industry expects output of 4.11 million vehicles in 2026, only 1% less than a year earlier.

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