Meta has launched its Muse AI agent for Apple Watch and smartwatches running Wear OS. Device owners can interact with the assistant directly from their watch through voice calls, text messages or dictation, TechCrunch reports.

Expansion to Apple devices

Muse's arrival on smartwatches came a month after Meta introduced a separate agent app for the iPad. In September, Muse appeared in the App Store. The expansion to Apple devices indicates the company's intention to make this product an important part of its own ecosystem of consumer artificial intelligence services.

Muse belongs to a group of AI agents competing for users' attention. The service allows users to connect accounts to manage email, meetings and bills. The agent can also perform tasks such as booking venues, ordering groceries, setting goals and making purchases.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

New agent features

Users can change Muse's avatar, giving it the appearance of a person, animal or another character. Meta recently also introduced Spaces — separate themed conversations with the agent that the company describes as specialized mini-apps created for a specific task. They are displayed in the Muse interface sidebar and help the agent work toward a goal defined by the user.

Last week, Meta made video communication with a Muse avatar available to users in the United States. The company said the avatar would use subtle expressions and gestures in accordance with the tone and context of the conversation. At the same time, Muse does not see the person it is speaking with, but can hear them and respond in real time. In the first 40 days after its App Store launch, the app surpassed 10 million downloads in the United States.

Read us on