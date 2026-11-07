Meta has launched its Muse AI agent in Mexico — the first country in Latin America where this service has become available. As Mexico News Daily reports, Muse operates in Spanish and is available to users aged 18 and over via iOS, Android, and the muse.ai website.

Planning and executing tasks

Meta’s head in Mexico, Marco Casarín, said that the agent does more than answer questions. According to him, a user can define a goal, after which Muse is expected to create a plan and independently proceed to complete the task. The service can connect to email, calendars, messages, and Instagram, although users decide which data and services to grant access to.

Casarín also noted that users must confirm every action taken by the agent and can view its planned steps.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The service’s first partners

Muse’s first integrations in Mexico will involve retail, lending, travel, car rentals, entertainment, and food delivery. The companies mentioned include Cinépolis, Coppel, Despegar, Kavak, Liverpool, and Rappi.

Through these integrations, users will be able, among other things, to buy movie tickets, search for cars, plan trips, and find offers for everyday purchases. Meta also plans to make Muse compatible with AI glasses in the future and enable interaction with the agent via WhatsApp.

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