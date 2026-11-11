In Poland, Lech Poznań captain Mikael Ishak may not return to action until the end of the year due to an injury sustained in the match against Legia Warsaw. As Interia Sport reports, citing TVP Sport, the club is unsure whether the Swedish forward will play again in the current part of the season.

Injury in the match against Legia

Ishak was injured on October 25 in the away match against Legia Warsaw. In the 14th minute, the 33-year-old footballer asked to be substituted.

Initially, it was expected that the Lech captain's recovery would take two to three weeks. Before the match against Wisła Kraków, which ended in a 3:1 victory for Lech, the team's head coach Niels Frederiksen predicted Ishak's return around a week after the international break or a little later.

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However, according to TVP Sport, the absence may be longer. The outlet reported that the club itself is unsure whether Ishak will take to the pitch again in this part of the season.

A loss for Lech

This season, Ishak has scored five goals and provided four assists. He is being replaced in the striker position by Yannick Agnero.

Ishak has played for Lech since July 2020, when he joined from Nürnberg as a free agent. According to Interia Sport, he is the top foreign scorer in the history of the Poznań club and ranks second in the team's overall scoring list with 126 goals. He is five goals short of Piotr Reiss's record.

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