In Lebanon, Justice Minister Adel Nassar proposed that the government refer to the Judicial Council the case concerning a seized shipment of explosives linked to Hezbollah. He described the transportation and storage of a large quantity of explosives as a breach of national security, Asharq Al-Awsat reports.

Investigation and referral of the case

According to Nassar, the investigation is ongoing and expanding, and political pressure should not affect the work of the judiciary. The minister said he had raised the issue of referring the case at the previous government meeting and later submitted a request to the Cabinet’s General Secretariat to place the matter on the agenda for Thursday’s meeting.

Nassar stressed that referring the case to the Judicial Council has legal rather than political grounds. Alongside the ongoing investigation, the government must consider the administrative and judicial procedure for referring the case. If the Cabinet approves the decision, military justice will transfer the case materials to the Judicial Council, which hears cases related to state security.

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The intended use of the explosives is still being determined

The minister said the investigation must determine the intended use of the explosives. He pointed to the risks of transporting large quantities of such substances and storing them in populated areas. According to him, investigators are examining suspicions that the explosives could have been used for killings or explosions inside the country, but their final intended use has not yet been established.

Nassar named the use of the explosives in military operations as another possible scenario, referring to Hezbollah’s statements that they were intended for fighting Israel. In his view, both possible domestic attacks and military operations outside state structures may pose a threat to national security. Representatives close to Hezbollah criticized the idea of referring the case, but the minister said it should be considered exclusively on legal grounds.

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