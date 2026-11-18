US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said that Iran and Tehran-backed actors have carried out cyberattacks against critical infrastructure in the United States since the start of the war in February. He said this in written testimony submitted to the US House Committee on Homeland Security ahead of a hearing, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Targets of cyber activity

According to Mullin, Iranian cyber activity intensified after the start of the conflict. He named transportation, healthcare, water supply, energy and financial services among the potential targets.

The secretary noted that previous incidents had mostly caused limited local disruptions related to insufficiently protected industrial control systems. At the same time, he warned that vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure could have more serious consequences.

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No link to recent disruptions

Mullin did not link Iran to the recent large-scale technical disruptions in the United States. These include a malfunction in the Federal Aviation Administration's air traffic control system, which led to departures being suspended across the country and disrupted thousands of flights. Disruptions were also recorded in the online banking systems of several major US banks and in the National Security Agency's internal communications network.

US Secretary of State and National Security Adviser to the President Marco Rubio said that the country “is not under a systemic attack.” According to him, authorities have found no evidence linking these incidents to cybercriminals, foreign governments or other malicious actors.

White House representatives attributed the disruptions to difficulties in modernizing outdated technological infrastructure, including software and hardware updates. The US administration emphasizes that there is no evidence of Iran's involvement in the recent technical disruptions.

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