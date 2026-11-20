A youth coalition expects young people from more than 25 European countries to take part in coordinated protests on Friday and over the coming weekend. Participants will protest against the rising cost of living, high housing prices, deteriorating study conditions, wage stagnation and increased military spending, France 24 reports.

After several weeks of protests in European countries, trade unions and activists from France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece intend to hold simultaneous rallies. Organizers say they aim to increase pressure on governments.

Participants’ demands

The coalition, which includes more than 50 youth and student groups, called for a “radical transformation” of the system and protests against militarization and social injustice. The organizers also include the French Yellow Vests movement.

Trade unions and activists advocating for the right to housing have put forward six common demands. They include a guaranteed right to housing for everyone, taxation of the rich and an end to rearmament policies. Organizers believe funds allocated for rearmament should be directed toward education, youth policy and housing programs.

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Actions in individual countries

Organizers expect hundreds of protests and strikes, including in Portugal, Croatia and Switzerland, but acknowledge that the exact scale of mobilization is difficult to predict. In France, calls for protests coincide with the eighth anniversary of the Yellow Vests movement, which began as a campaign against higher fuel taxes.

In Italy, demonstrations will take place simultaneously with a general strike, which may affect the operation of transport, schools and hospitals. In Spain, youth actions are scheduled for noon, while anti-fascist rallies are planned for the evening. In Germany, the GenZ regelt collective expects about 15,000 protest participants in Berlin and actions in dozens of other cities.

Protests in European countries were inspired by French school students, who have been blocking their educational institutions since mid-September, demanding better study conditions. Similar student actions were also held in Belgium, Italy and Spain.

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