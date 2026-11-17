The International Monetary Fund said that Ukraine could receive about $1.6 billion in additional financial assistance following progress in negotiations on the second and third reviews of the four-year Extended Fund Facility program. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Negotiations will continue online

An IMF mission led by Ukraine mission chief Gavin Gray held productive talks with Ukrainian authorities on the country’s economic indicators, fiscal policy and structural reforms. Consultations will continue virtually in order to reach a staff-level agreement in the near future.

According to Gray, subject to obtaining financing assurances, the review results will be submitted to the IMF Executive Board for approval. This will enable Ukraine to receive approximately $1.6 billion, or 1.207 billion special drawing rights.

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Economic forecast downgraded

The IMF noted that despite improved program implementation, Ukraine’s economic outlook remains exceptionally uncertain due to the war unleashed by the Russian Federation, an aggressor state. The Fund expects the war to continue until 2027, with attacks increasingly targeting energy facilities, economic assets and civilian infrastructure.

The IMF downgraded its forecast: it now expects Ukraine’s gross domestic product to decline by 0.5% in 2026 and by 1% in 2027. Gray also pointed to risks related to security threats, domestic and external supply shocks, and increasing financing constraints.

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