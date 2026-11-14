$67bn in deals signed at Adipec in Abu Dhabi — The National

At the Adipec 2026 energy exhibition in Abu Dhabi, UAE, agreements worth a total of $67bn were signed. The deals covered gas supplies, infrastructure, logistics, industrial capacity and the digitalisation of the energy sector, The National reports.

Over the four days of the event, more than 50,000 agreements were signed — 26.4% more than in 2025. Adipec brought together more than 240,000 visitors, 2,260 exhibiting companies from 170 countries, as well as more than 40 ministers and officials.

Gas and industrial projects

Investment company XRG agreed to acquire Anglo-Dutch Shell’s stake in the North West Shelf LNG project in Australia for $1.5bn. The Ta’ziz industrial zone in Abu Dhabi reached financial close for two projects in Ruwais worth $1.39bn: a logistics terminal and a plant producing up to 1 million tonnes of ammonia per year.

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Adnoc made a final investment decision on the Ruwais Diyab unconventional gas production project. Starting in 2029, the company plans to produce and supply 345 million standard cubic feet of raw gas per day in the UAE. Adnoc also announced agreements to supply liquefied natural gas to India’s Gujarat Energy — 4 million tonnes from 2028 — and to TotalEnergies — up to 1.6 million tonnes.

Artificial intelligence in energy

Special attention at Adipec was given to artificial intelligence technologies. Adnoc concluded an agreement with US-based OpenAI and Emirati G42 to expand the use of AI to support decision-making in its operations. The project involves using the OpenAI Frontier platform to create, deploy and manage autonomous software agents.

The International Energy Agency, cited by the publication, estimates that renewable energy projects and storage systems awaiting grid connection amount to 3,000 GW. At the same time, 93% of industry leaders surveyed for the Adipec Global Energy Report 2026 expect demand growth to require the use of multiple energy sources.

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