In Germany, buyers of the most affordable versions of the Volkswagen ID. Polo electric hatchback have to wait up to 21 months for delivery. The number of orders for the model has already exceeded 50,000, while the waiting period has more than doubled from around 10 months at the beginning of the year, InsideEVs reports.

Demand for affordable electric vehicles

Volkswagen Group groups the ID. Polo, Cupra Raval, Skoda Epiq and Volkswagen ID. Cross into a family of affordable urban electric vehicles. According to the publication, the four models together received around 150,000 orders in Europe from their debut through the end of September.

The technically related Skoda Epiq crossover has received more than 80,000 orders since its presentation. For the most popular versions of the model, the waiting time reaches 17 months. Cupra Raval, in turn, has received around 50,000 orders; its production at the Martorell plant was temporarily halted for several days.

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Production is being expanded in Spain

The Volkswagen Group plant in Martorell, where the ID. Polo and Cupra Raval are assembled, operates in two shifts and produces up to 1,000 vehicles per day. The company has already begun preparations to launch a third shift, which is expected to raise daily production to 1,200 vehicles.

There is a battery pack plant near the facility that can produce up to 1,200 sets per day, but it requires cells from an external supplier. A similar situation exists at the plant in Pamplona, where the Volkswagen ID. Cross and Skoda Epiq are assembled alongside the combustion-engine Volkswagen T-Cross and Taigo.

More expensive versions of the ID. Polo are delivered faster: the waiting time for the Sportline is around five months, while for the ID. Polo GTI it is about seven. A Volkswagen representative told Automobilwoche that demand grew much more dynamically than the company expected, and production cannot be adapted to such growth equally quickly. Volkswagen is also increasing its workforce; the new Gotion cell plant in Spain is expected to become fully operational at the beginning of next year.

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