An international team of scientists has discovered 29 steep deposits in meteorite craters near the Alba Mons volcano in Mars’ northern hemisphere, which may be ancient glaciers covered with rocks, dust and other debris. ScienceAlert reports on the findings of the study published in the journal Earth and Planetary Science Letters.

Craters and steep slopes

The researchers analyzed 738 craters using images from NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and the European ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter. Pairs of satellite images made it possible to create three-dimensional terrain models and identify unusual tongue-shaped formations located on pole-facing crater slopes.

In some cases, the slopes of these structures extend for up to 3 kilometers and end in nearly vertical scarps up to 209 meters high. The scientists also recorded traces of rocks falling from crater rims, rolling downward and accumulating at the base of the slopes.

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Ice beneath a layer of debris

According to the authors, these deposits may be remnants of ice that formed during a relatively recent cooling period for Mars, when the planet’s axial tilt was greater. The debris cover may have protected the ice from the Martian atmosphere and helped preserve it.

The scientists compared the Martian landforms with similar features in Iceland. This morphology has not previously been described for debris-covered glaciers on Mars, although it resembles the steep terminal sections of some debris-covered and rock glaciers on Earth.

Further study of the craters in the Alba Mons region may help determine when this part of the planet was last covered by ice, as well as clarify the role of local terrain and interactions between ice and debris material in preserving such deposits. The discovered structures may also be important for searching for water-ice reserves during future missions to Mars.

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