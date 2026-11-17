Satellite navigation interference was recorded over the Netherlands, Belgium, eastern England and northwestern Germany on the evening of November 9, 2026. According to an analysis of aircraft tracking data, approximately 80 aircraft experienced degraded navigation performance. Seven flights approaching Amsterdam Schiphol Airport had problems with satellite navigation, AeroTime reports.

The Dutch air traffic control service LVNL told the NRC newspaper that approaches using the Required Navigation Performance procedure, which is based on satellite navigation, were disrupted. A service representative named deliberate GPS jamming as the likely cause of the incident.

All seven aircraft landed safely with the assistance of air traffic controllers. LVNL said that the disruption had no consequences for flight safety.

Interference lasted about 20 minutes

US data analyst John Wiseman, who created the GPSJAM map, reconstructed the event using aircraft tracking data. According to his assessment, the interference lasted from 18:08 to 18:27 local time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Wiseman suggested that a possible source of the signal was located in the North Sea, 80–110 nautical miles, or 148–204 kilometers, north of the Dutch island of Texel. The estimated altitude was consistent with a transmitter aboard a vessel, but the analyst stressed that the exact location of the source could not be established.

Vessels in the wider area

According to NRC, six vessels flying the flag of the Russian Federation, an aggressor state, were in the wider area during the incident. Three of them — Lady R, Lady D and Maia-1 — were part of a convoy of Russian military cargo vessels whose movement was tracked by The Maritime Executive.

The convoy left Baltiysk in Russia's Kaliningrad Oblast on November 5 and was escorted by the Russian Navy corvette Stoikiy. The Danish patrol vessel HDMS Najaden observed it in the Baltic Sea, and on November 11 the convoy was crossing the western part of the English Channel under the supervision of the French Navy. The vessels Lady R and Maia-1 have been on the EU sanctions list since June 25, 2024.

Belgian air navigation service skeyes said it had received no reports of GPS jamming or signal spoofing that day. The service noted that aircraft unable to carry out a satellite-based approach can switch to other procedures, including the Instrument Landing System, or ILS, using ground-based signals.

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