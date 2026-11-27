Brent crude oil prices fell by 2.3% on November 27, to $94.15 per barrel. European natural gas prices dropped by 3.3%, to €84.69 per megawatt-hour. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

As of 17:15 GMT, Brent's weekly gain had narrowed to less than 2%. At the same time, the international benchmark crude grade could still end the week with its first increase in November. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was trading below $83 per barrel.

Gas reserves and weather

European gas prices fell by more than 3% over the week. Market participants assessed the possible resumption of gas supplies from Norway after disruptions and maintenance. At the same time, colder weather could increase demand for heating fuel.

EU gas storage facilities remained filled to less than 68% of capacity, while the five-year seasonal average stands at 86%.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Supply risks ahead of the OPEC+ meeting

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Energy said that an aerial projectile struck an oil refinery in Jazan on November 26. According to the ministry, one worker was killed, several others were injured, and some operations at the facility were temporarily suspended.

Attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz also heightened concerns over the pace of recovery in oil exports from Persian Gulf countries. In its November report, the International Energy Agency stated that global oil supply exceeded demand in October for the first time since the start of the war with Iran. The agency attributed this to oil exports from Persian Gulf countries recovering faster than consumption.

In October, oil exports from Persian Gulf countries excluding Oman reached 18.4 million barrels per day, 26% below the pre-war level. OPEC+ ministers are due to hold a meeting on Sunday: the alliance plans to use an assessment of member countries' maximum sustainable production capacity as a benchmark for setting baseline production levels for 2027.

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