Spain’s conservative People’s Party presented its election program in Madrid ahead of the snap election on November 29. The document contains proposals to tighten migration rules, as well as measures on energy, housing, foreign policy and the reform of state institutions, Politico Europe reports.

Migration and energy

The party plans to promote agreements to create migrant return centers in third countries. Deportation is proposed to become a standard procedure for migrants convicted of sexual or violent crimes, as well as repeat offenses.

The People’s Party also wants to ban future mass regularizations of migrants. Under its plan, foreigners seeking to extend a temporary residence permit would have to sign an integration agreement, learn Spanish and familiarize themselves with the Constitution and EU values.

In the energy sector, the party proposes extending the licenses of five nuclear power plants and easing climate rules. The program also provides for increasing the electricity grid’s capacity to meet Spain’s demand and immediately abolishing the 7% tax on electricity generation.

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Housing and foreign policy

The People’s Party promises to build 1 million homes through new land legislation and simplified permits for construction and renovation. It also proposes reducing VAT from 10% to 4% for first-time homebuyers under the age of 40.

The party intends to repeal the housing law that allows regional authorities to introduce rent caps in areas with high demand. Conservatives also promise tax breaks for tenants and homeowners who renew rental contracts, as well as the possibility of evicting squatters within 48 hours.

In foreign policy, the party declares a course toward stability and predictability aligned with the broader European consensus, as well as prioritizing relations with Latin America. It advocates balanced relations between Spain and the United States, Morocco and Algeria.

Judicial system and state institutions

The People’s Party proposes that the 12 judicial members of the General Council of the Judiciary be elected by judges themselves rather than by the main political parties. It also wants to tighten requirements for candidates for the Constitutional Court, change the operations of public broadcaster RTVE and the Center for Sociological Research. In its first 100 days in power, the party plans to conduct an audit of state bodies.

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