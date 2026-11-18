In the United States, NASA plans to deliver three Ingenuity-class helicopters to Mars as part of the SkyFall mission. According to Space.com, they are to be delivered by the Space Reactor-1 Freedom (SR-1) spacecraft with a nuclear reactor, whose launch is scheduled for late 2028. After its first flyby of Mars in 2029, SR-1 is expected to approach the planet for a second time in the fall of 2030 and deploy a landing capsule with the helicopters.

Tasks of the helicopters

After deployment, the vehicles are to start their rotors at an altitude of about one kilometer above the Martian surface and then land separately from one another. They are planned to conduct flights every other Martian day. The primary mission is designed to last six months, while the target operational period is one year.

Each of the three identical helicopters will carry five scientific instruments and navigation cameras. They are expected to obtain high-resolution images and study subsurface structure, geomorphology and surface geology, meteorological conditions, and the radiation environment. One of the key instruments is expected to be a compact ground-penetrating radar with a flexible antenna capable of detecting buried rocks, soil layers, and subsurface ice deposits.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Criticism of combining the missions

Former director of NASA's Ames Research Center Scott Hubbard questioned the combination of SkyFall with the SR-1 Freedom demonstration mission. In his view, the scientific community has to formulate requirements and objectives based on the helicopters' already defined capabilities. Hubbard also noted that nuclear-electric propulsion is not expected to reduce travel time to Mars, while its value lies in reducing risks and its potential use for missions to the Moon, the outer planets, and more distant flights.

SkyFall project scientist at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory Matthew Golombek said that the agency views SR-1 and SkyFall as linked projects. At the same time, according to him, if SR-1 is not ready for the 2028 launch window, SkyFall could be launched on a conventional launch vehicle, including a Falcon 9. Preliminary landing areas under consideration include Arcadia Planitia in Mars' northern lowlands, where research indicates significant volumes of near-surface ice.

Read us on