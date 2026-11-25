NATO has approved the forward deployment of an airborne early warning and control aircraft in Poland after three cruise missiles from the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — entered Polish airspace and fell in the country’s southeast.

NATO’s decision

NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander Europe approved sending an AWACS aircraft to Poland. This was separately confirmed by Alliance spokesperson Allison Hart and Polish Deputy Defense Minister Paweł Zalewski, UPI reports.

Polish Defense Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said that allied early-warning aircraft are already strengthening the protection of Polish skies. Zalewski called the AWACS deployment NATO’s immediate response and said that this capability would improve situational awareness.

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What is known about the missiles

The incident occurred on Friday during a larger-scale Russian attack on Ukraine. It was initially reported that one of the objects might have been a drone, but the District Prosecutor’s Office in Lublin confirmed on November 24 that they were cruise missiles.

The missiles fell in three undeveloped areas in southeastern Poland. According to the prosecutor’s office, no casualties or significant material damage were recorded. Poland also requested additional, as yet unspecified, defensive capabilities from NATO. Allison Hart said that NATO’s commander in Europe is considering the deployment of additional forces and capabilities in Poland and other Alliance countries.

AWACS capabilities

AWACS aircraft can detect aerial threats and coordinate air defense operations. NATO has 14 Boeing E-3A Sentry aircraft, which are easily recognized by the large radar dome above the fuselage.

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