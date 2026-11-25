The journal Nature has published the article “Augmenting reality with integrated photonics,” devoted to the use of integrated photonics for augmented reality displays. The publication’s bibliography compiles works on photonic integrated circuits, visible-light technologies, and components for compact devices positioned near the eye.

Technologies for AR displays

Among the cited sources are studies of silicon nitride- and silicon photonics-based platforms, integrated lasers, and liquid-crystal phase modulators for the visible range. The list also includes works on multicolor laser systems, flat laser displays based on large photonic integrated circuits, and beam scanning directly on a chip.

Separate works concern light modules for AR glasses, waveguide displays, microLEDs, and laser scanning using microelectromechanical mirrors. The selection also mentions commercial and patented developments of compact RGB laser modules and projection systems for augmented reality glasses.

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Light control

The list of sources includes works on waveguides, metasurfaces, and integrated optical phased arrays. Such research covers the shaping and directing of light in free space, as well as applications for projection, holographic, and retinal displays.

The publication also refers to research on image perception in augmented reality: fields of view, the resolution of the human eye, and the convergence-accommodation conflict, which is associated with deteriorated visual performance and eye fatigue. Some of the cited works also consider integrated photonics for quantum communications, optogenetics, control of atomic systems, LiDAR, and optical communications.

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