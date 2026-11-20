In Japan, a team led by biologist Sachihiro Matsunaga of the University of Tokyo created hybrid cells in which red algae DNA integrated into the chromosomes of hamster cells. The hybrid genome persisted for more than 150 generations of cell division. The study results were published in Nature Communications, ScienceAlert reports.

The researchers called these cells “planimals,” from the English words plant and animal. Matsunaga proposed the term in 2018 for artificial animal cells combined with algae to give them plant-like properties, including the ability to photosynthesize.

How the cells were combined

The scientists tested two approaches. In the first, hamster cells engulfed algae cells through phagocytosis, a natural process of cellular uptake. The method yielded individual stable cell lines, but its efficiency was low: 3.7 colonies per 1.2 × 10⁷ cells.

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Artificial cell fusion using polyethylene glycol proved more effective. This substance altered cell membranes, allowing cells of the two species to merge. The yield with this method was approximately 800 times higher than with phagocytosis.

Photosynthesis is not working yet

According to Matsunaga, the cells retained an almost complete algae genome across many generations. At the same time, most algae genes encoding proteins remained inactive: transcripts could be detected for only about 4% of the protein-coding part of the genome.

The study used the red alga C. merolae, which has a compact genome containing genes for metabolic functions absent in animal cells. The researchers named activation of these biological pathways as their next task, so that animal cells could potentially support photosynthesis, produce oxygen, and synthesize organic compounds using carbon dioxide in the future.

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