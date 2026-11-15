On New Zealand’s Bounty and Antipodes Islands, scientists have found that two populations of erect-crested penguins are showing opposite trends. On the Antipodes Islands, the number of breeding pairs has declined by more than 40% since 1995, while the population on the much smaller Bounty Islands has remained virtually unchanged for at least a quarter of a century, ScienceDaily reports.

Nearly equal numbers on islands of different sizes

Researchers from the University of Otago surveyed the colonies using drones in 2022–2024. They photographed and counted all breeding colonies of the species on both island groups, conducting the first comprehensive census of the entire erect-crested penguin population.

On the Bounty Islands, which cover only 50 hectares, researchers counted approximately 27,800 breeding pairs. On the Antipodes Islands, which are about 40 times larger and were previously considered the species’ main stronghold, they recorded around 29,800 pairs. A comparison with historical data from the mid-1990s showed that the decline occurred specifically on the Antipodes.

Predators, storms and migration routes

The study’s authors suggest that several factors may affect the condition of colonies on the Antipodes. These include predation by skuas, which hunt eggs and chicks, stronger storms that cause landslides and destroy colonies, as well as differences in the birds’ seasonal movements.

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After the breeding season ends, penguins from the Antipodes migrate long distances to the Antarctic Polar Front Zone. In contrast, birds from the Bounty Islands remain closer to their nesting sites, where waters may be more sheltered and provide more food.

Researchers also suggest that skua pressure may have intensified after the sharp decline in eastern rockhopper penguin numbers. Fewer than 1,000 breeding pairs remain on the Antipodes today.

Risk of concealing a crisis in one population

The erect-crested penguin is listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. At the same time, the authors warn that a combined assessment of the two populations could improve the species’ overall status to the “vulnerable” category and conceal the scale of the decline on the Antipodes. Scientists describe the stable Bounty population as probably the species’ last reliable stronghold, but point to its vulnerability to industrial fishing.

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