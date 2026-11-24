Netflix has become the owner of Radford Studio Center, a 98-year-old soundstage complex in the Studio City area of Los Angeles, United States. The deal was worth $380 million, Variety reports.

History of the complex

The 55-acre complex was the filming location for the series “Gunsmoke,” “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” and “Seinfeld.” In 2021, Hackman Capital Partners acquired the property for $1.85 billion at the peak of the Los Angeles production market.

Subsequently, a decline in production volumes and rising interest rates led Hackman to default on a $1.1 billion loan and hand over the property to lender Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs formally reclaimed the property at a foreclosure auction on Tuesday, the final stage before the deal with Netflix was completed.

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Netflix’s plans

Netflix described the purchase as a significant investment in Los Angeles. The company has also invested in production facilities in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Fort Monmouth, New Jersey. Netflix said it hopes to work with California and Los Angeles authorities to launch new investments in the state’s film industry and support industry workers.

In 2023, Hackman Capital Partners proposed a $1 billion redevelopment of the aging studio site. Netflix is expected to continue the approval process for this project with city authorities in order to preserve opportunities for the property’s development depending on market conditions. In addition to the purchase price, Netflix paid a 5.5% city real estate transfer tax. Filming at the complex will continue, while Cinelease will supply production equipment.

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