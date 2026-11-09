In the United States, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched a preliminary investigation into more than 1.2 million Ford Explorer SUVs following reports of serious burns to drivers and passengers when side airbags deploy. The probe covers an estimated 1,236,155 vehicles from model years 2021–2026, Anadolu Agency reports.

Burn complaints

NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation received eight complaints from vehicle owners, as well as four reports in the Early Warning Reporting system concerning fatalities and injuries. These materials reported burns following the deployment of side airbags.

Drivers and front-seat passengers reported injuries in crashes in which seat-mounted side airbags deployed. According to the descriptions in the complaints, these were mostly second- or third-degree burns requiring medical attention. Some reports concern law enforcement officers injured in Ford Explorer Police Interceptor vehicles.

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The investigation, opened on November 6, is intended to assess the scope, frequency, and potential safety consequences of the suspected defect.

Separate Waymo review

Separately, NHTSA opened a recall investigation into 2,895 vehicles equipped with Waymo's fifth-generation automated driving system. The regulator reported numerous cases in which such vehicles drove past stopped school buses with red flashing lights activated or stop signs extended.

Waymo submitted recall 25E084 on December 10, 2025, providing for a software update intended to ensure that vehicles stop in the required situations. The company said it had completed updates to all affected vehicles by November 17, 2025. However, most incidents identified during NHTSA's preliminary investigation occurred after that date. The regulator will examine the adequacy of the recall measures and the reasons the violations continued.

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