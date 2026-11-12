Munich-based startup SE3, which develops artificial intelligence software for military drones and other unmanned systems, has raised $30 million in a Series A funding round. The round was led by venture firm Accel, with Keen, Lakestar and Seedcamp also participating, Fortune reports.

The startup received this funding less than five months after emerging from stealth mode. At that time, the company, which recently removed the word Labs from its name, raised €5.5 million, or $6.1 million, in seed investment.

A three-dimensional picture of the battlefield

SE3’s software combines video and sensor data from several drones and ground vehicles into a single three-dimensional picture of the battlefield. The system overlays it with labels for objects and the connections between them, allowing military personnel to make natural-language queries, including about a route to a target without being detected or a route for heavy equipment.

Operators can also issue commands in words. According to SE3 co-founder and CEO Lukas Kestler, a military officer can assign a reconnaissance task in a specific area, after which a suitable drone should carry out the mission and report the result.

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The company is also creating AI systems for the unmanned vehicles themselves: they are intended to help them maneuver, determine their location under GPS jamming, recognize objects and interact with other drones as a swarm. Kestler said the technology for determining a drone’s position without GPS has already been delivered thousands of times and is “very reliable.”

Contracts in Germany and Ukraine

SE3 has contracts with the Bundeswehr to develop a high-level control system for a group of unmanned systems. Kestler said the company has already demonstrated this technology to the German military, but its development will continue for another one to two years. The startup also has contracts in Ukraine, where its technologies are already being used.

To work with data, SE3 uses computer vision algorithms that convert large volumes of sensor information into a database that a language model can work with. Flight route calculations are performed by conventional planning algorithms. The system can operate fully offline, while certain actions, including a drone’s takeoff, may require operator confirmation.

SE3 plans to expand its staff from about 40 to 120 employees and open offices in London, Berlin, the Nordic and Baltic countries, as well as Poland. For at least the next 12 months, the defense sector will remain the company’s main source of revenue, while a small team will begin exploring the use of the technologies in civilian robotics.

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