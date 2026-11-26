In Germany, 35-year-old MaRe Boote company head Marvin R. is suspected of supplying inflatable boats, engines and life jackets to networks that illegally transport migrants across the English Channel to the United Kingdom. In May, he was detained in North Rhine-Westphalia on the basis of a French arrest warrant, Tagesschau reports.

French justice authorities suspect the entrepreneur of participating in a criminal association and aiding and abetting the organized, group-based illegal smuggling of people. The Lille prosecutor's office confirmed the existence of a European arrest warrant for a “German entrepreneur.” According to the investigation, Marvin R. may have supplied equipment worth hundreds of thousands of euros to groups controlling crossings of the strait over several years.

Equipment in 29% of recorded crossings

According to a confidential assessment by British security services, MaRe Boote equipment was used in 29% of all recorded English Channel crossings in the first four months of 2026. According to journalists' sources, this may have involved several thousand people transported to the United Kingdom.

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Sources within Germany's Federal Police said the company may have been supplying boats to illegal smuggling networks since at least 2021. French investigators are also considering charging the entrepreneur with causing death by negligence: according to the investigation, at least four people died in incidents involving MaRe Boote products from December 2024 to early 2026.

Detention of couriers and extradition

In early May, French law enforcement officers detained two Germans near France's northern coast. Their car and trailer contained an inflatable boat and an engine, while the car door bore the MaRe Boote logo. The detainees stated that, on Marvin R.'s instructions, they had delivered marine equipment to France four to six times and knew what it would be used for. That same month, they were sentenced to one year and one and a half years in prison, including for facilitating illegal entry.

Marvin R. did not provide a substantive response to journalists' detailed list of questions concerning the suspicions. During questioning by financial services in April, he stated that he did not know how buyers used the goods sold, although he did not rule out that they could be used for “dark dealings.” The entrepreneur is currently at liberty with restrictions, and the Hamm Higher Regional Court has ruled on his future extradition to France. The German investigation into alleged assistance in the illegal smuggling of people has been temporarily suspended due to the French proceedings.

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