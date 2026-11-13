In Iran, the memoirs of human rights activist and 2023 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Narges Mohammadi, written by her in prison, have recently been published in German. An English-language edition of the book A Woman Never Stops Fighting — My Struggle for Freedom, Democracy and Human Rights in Iran is scheduled for September 2027, Deutsche Welle reports.

The manuscript was smuggled out of prison

According to Mariam Claren, spokesperson for the German branch of the Narges Mohammadi Foundation, the human rights activist worked continuously on her autobiography in prison. In 2020, Mohammadi was forcibly transferred to another facility, where she lost all her documents and began writing the book again. Fragments of the manuscript were passed outside by other prisoners and visitors, who risked their own safety.

In her memoirs, Mohammadi recounts her childhood, student years and the beginning of her struggle against gender discrimination, political repression, the death penalty and human rights violations. She also describes the personal consequences of her activities, including her arrest in the presence of her young children, restrictions on contact with them and her treatment during imprisonment.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Persecution and health condition

The human rights activist has been sentenced in total to more than 44 years in prison and 154 lashes. For more than ten years, she has been separated from her twins, Ali and Kiana, who are now 19 and live in France. Mohammadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2023 for her fight against the oppression of women in Iran and for promoting human rights and freedom; her children accepted the award on her behalf.

After surgery in late 2024, Mohammadi was granted temporary release on medical grounds. In December 2025, she was arrested again during a memorial ceremony for lawyer and human rights defender Khosrow Alikordi, whose death is described in the report as suspicious. Claren said that afterward Mohammadi was held in solitary confinement for a long time and that her health deteriorated. She has now been granted a break in serving her sentence for medical reasons, but this does not mean her final release.

In February, an Iranian court also imposed additional prison terms and a ban on leaving the country on Mohammadi. She continues her human rights work despite the risk of returning to prison.

Read us on