Norwest raises record $4 billion for AI investments — TechCrunch

Investment firm Norwest has raised $4 billion for a new fund, which will become the largest in the 65-year history of the company. The funds will be directed toward investments across various sectors and countries, including the United States, India and Israel, TechCrunch reports.

A bet on artificial intelligence

Norwest's 18th fund is intended to strengthen investments in startups developing artificial intelligence-based products and services for the consumer sector, healthcare and the technology industry. The company also plans to expand investments in physical AI, voice AI, agentic cybersecurity and the aerospace industry.

Norwest senior managing partner Jeff Crowe said the company chose a broad approach because AI's impact is spreading across industries, geographic regions and areas of application. According to him, the firm is particularly interested in early-stage companies building AI-native applications and infrastructure, industry-specific models, physical AI solutions and cybersecurity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Recent investments

Norwest's strategy is already reflected in its investments in Coval, which develops tools for testing and evaluating AI agents, as well as Generalist AI, a startup that has created foundational AI models for robots. Since launching its 17th $3 billion fund, which closed in 2024, the company has made more than 87 investments.

Norwest, which is backed solely by Wells Fargo, has previously invested in Plaid, Spotify, Uber and Vuori.

Read us on