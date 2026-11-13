Nvidia removes Singapore from geographic reporting — Fortune

Nvidia has changed the way it presents the geographic breakdown of its revenue and stopped listing Singapore separately in its reporting. This happened around the same period when, according to The Wall Street Journal, the company added Singaporean chip buyer Megaspeed to an internal blocklist that prohibited sales to that company.

As Fortune reports, Nvidia had previously allocated revenue by billing location. In the quarter ending in July 2025, the company reported $10.2 billion in revenue associated with Singapore. This accounted for 22% of Nvidia's total revenue and was 81% higher than a year earlier.

Change in reporting principle

In its next quarterly report for the three months ending in October 2025, Singapore disappeared from the list of separately reported geographic markets. Nvidia began allocating data according to the locations of customers' headquarters rather than billing locations.

In previous reports, Nvidia stated that customers use Singapore for centralized billing, while its products are almost always delivered elsewhere. The company did not respond to Fortune's inquiry, including regarding a possible connection between the reporting-format change and Megaspeed's addition to the blocklist.

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Checks involving Megaspeed

Megaspeed was one of Nvidia's largest buyers in Asia. The company is suspected of redirecting advanced Nvidia chips to China, potentially in violation of U.S. export rules. According to The Information, Megaspeed and its Malaysian subsidiary Speedmatric moved at least $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips to China.

Singaporean authorities said they had been investigating Megaspeed and its former manager Alice Huang since February 2025, but found insufficient evidence of espionage. At the same time, Singapore barred Huang from re-entering the country. The United States is also investigating possible export-control violations by Megaspeed. Nvidia previously said it had no evidence of its chips being smuggled into China, while Megaspeed denies wrongdoing.

Shivaram Rajgopal, a professor of accounting and auditing at Columbia Business School, said that publicly available information makes it impossible to determine whether the reporting change was related to export-control issues. At the same time, in his view, changes in Nvidia's reporting could become part of U.S. Department of Justice or Department of Commerce reviews of the company's compliance with export rules.

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