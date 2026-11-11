The United Arab Emirates has approved the National Genomics Master Plan for 2026–2031, which is intended to expand the use of personalised medicine for the country’s citizens. The decision was approved by the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, during a meeting of the Emirates Genome Council, The National reports.

From data collection to clinical application

The plan provides for a transition from accumulating genomic data to using it in clinical practice, early prevention and precision medicine. The Emirates Genome Programme, whose number of participants has reached one million, became the foundation of the programme. Officials call it the world’s largest population genomics research programme.

Under the new plan, the authorities intend to cover 100% of UAE citizens through the programme, provide personalised genomic reports to 900,000 participants, expand newborn genetic screening nationwide and strengthen the secure Trusted Research Environment.

Reports and newborn screening

Personalised genomic reports are planned to be made available through the Tamm platform from December 2026. They will cover 214 hereditary genetic conditions and health indicators.

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The national newborn genetic screening programme covers more than 730 genes associated with over 815 childhood genetic conditions for which early treatment is possible.

Mansoor Al Mansoori, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Health and Secretary-General of the Emirates Genome Council, said that the plan sets new criteria for the use of genomics in community-level clinical applications. According to him, the country’s genomic database will make it possible to combine this information with an artificial intelligence-based healthcare system for prevention and precision medicine.

The Trusted Research Environment provides a secure digital space for data analysis using AI. Since its launch, the platform has received invitations from 21 research and medical institutions from different countries.

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