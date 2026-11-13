Teachers are, on average, the hardest workers to hire among the analyzed European countries, according to an OECD study. They are followed in the list of occupations with the greatest relative shortages by healthcare professionals and information and communication technology specialists, Euronews reports.

The OECD index compares occupations within each country: a positive figure indicates a relative labor shortage, while a negative one indicates a relative surplus. It reflects neither the number of vacancies nor the total number of workers lacking. Data for 2024 were used for most countries.

Healthcare, education and ICT

Teachers were among the five hardest workers to hire in 13 countries. Healthcare professionals and ICT specialists appeared on such a list in 12 countries each. Overall, healthcare professionals are difficult to find in 23 of the 27 countries studied, while associate healthcare professionals, including medical technicians and some nurses, are difficult to find in 21.

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Representatives of the European Federation of Nurses Associations linked the staffing shortage to high numbers of patients per nurse, unsafe working conditions, mental health problems, low pay, limited career prospects, as well as cases of harassment and violence. Ole Johan Bakke, president of the Standing Committee of European Doctors, said excessive workloads and overtime contribute to physician burnout.

Who is most often available

Employers in the countries studied find laborers the easiest to hire: this category has a relative surplus in 21 countries. They are followed by food preparation assistants in 17 countries, as well as workers in elementary occupations in 16. Sales workers and other clerical support workers are easier to hire in 15 countries.

At the same time, the situation differs significantly by country. In Norway, laborers are among the hardest workers to hire; in Spain, food preparation assistants are the hardest to find; and in France, workers in elementary occupations are the hardest to find. OECD economist Isabelle Skak Olufsen explained the differences by the structure of the economy and labor supply, including pay levels in education and healthcare.

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