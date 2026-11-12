In the United Kingdom, regulator Ofcom fined Meta £450,000 for repeatedly providing inaccurate information about the WhatsApp Business service. The sanction was imposed over the company’s responses to requests sent as part of a telecommunications market review, Channel NewsAsia reports.

Data for the market review

In 2025, Ofcom analysed the market for bulk business SMS messaging to better assess the services available to companies. The regulator requested information from Meta about WhatsApp Business, including message volumes and revenue.

According to Ofcom, Meta repeatedly provided inaccurate information. Some errors were not corrected for up to 11 months before the company submitted amended data.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation and fine

In January, Ofcom launched an investigation into these inaccuracies. The regulator concluded that Meta breached five separate information requirements under the UK Communications Act in its responses to two requests by failing to provide complete and accurate data.

The initial £600,000 fine was reduced by 25% because Meta admitted responsibility, agreed to settle the case and did not benefit from providing inaccurate information. The company said it takes its regulatory obligations seriously and fully cooperated with Ofcom’s investigation.

Read us on