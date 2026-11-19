After eight rounds of voting, the UN Security Council has failed to agree on a successor to Secretary-General António Guterres. His term ends on December 31, and the UN is preparing contingency scenarios in case a new leader is not appointed by the start of 2027, Cyprus Mail reports.

This week, the Security Council is expected to hold another secret ballot. However, its five permanent members, which have veto power, have still not reached agreement on a candidate. The Security Council needed six rounds of voting to elect Guterres in 2016.

Candidates and procedure

Among the contenders are Rebeca Grynspan, whom the publication calls the frontrunner, and Lana Nusseibeh, a senior diplomat from the United Arab Emirates. Nusseibeh faces objections over accusations that her country supported the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Sudan’s civil war. The UAE denies this.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Candidates usually spend months lobbying for the support of the governments of Security Council members before undergoing a series of closed informal polls. In these, council members vote to “encourage,” “discourage,” or express “no opinion.” Once a frontrunner emerges, the Security Council must adopt a resolution recommending the candidate to the UN General Assembly. This requires at least nine votes out of 15 and no veto from a permanent member.

Scenarios in the event of a vacant post

The UN Charter does not define a procedure for a vacancy in the post of secretary-general, and a term ending without an appointed successor has not happened before. The 1 for 8 Billion campaign, which advocates for a more open selection process, considered several options: the Security Council appointing an acting official or the General Assembly independently extending the mandate. At the same time, each of these options faces procedural obstacles.

Kirill Logvinov, a representative of the Russian Federation — an aggressor state — told TASS that the situation after December 31 also remains unclear. According to him, the options being considered include temporarily extending Guterres’s mandate or appointing another official. Former UN staff member Daniel Safran-Hon noted that without a secretary-general, the Security Council and the General Assembly will be able to continue holding meetings for some time, but restrictions may arise regarding appointments to senior positions and budget matters.

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