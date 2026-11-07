Humanitarian and economic problems are deepening in Afghanistan, while restrictions on the rights of women and girls are increasing the country’s international isolation. This was stated by Bruno Lemarquis, UN Deputy Special Representative and UN Resident Coordinator in Afghanistan, Anadolu Agency reports.

According to Lemarquis, August marked five years since the Taliban returned to power. During this time, the de facto authorities have strengthened control over the country, but their restrictive policies, primarily regarding the fundamental rights of women and girls, have contributed to Afghanistan’s international isolation.

Restrictions on women and girls

The UN representative described restrictions on the rights of women and girls as one of the country’s four main problems. They have significantly narrowed women’s access to basic services, livelihoods, education, employment and participation in public life.

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Lemarquis separately drew attention to the exclusion of girls from the secondary education system. According to his data, more than 2.6 million girls have been deprived of access to such education. He described the situation as one of the most difficult educational problems in the world.

Humanitarian situation and return of Afghans

Lemarquis also described the humanitarian situation in the country as acute and pointed to the growing number of Afghans returning. In his view, insufficient international support could intensify poverty, weaken basic services and complicate the reintegration of those returning.

The UN representative called on the international community not to stop engaging with Afghanistan. He warned that the consequences of the deepening crisis could extend beyond the country and affect regional security and stability.

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