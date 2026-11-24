France’s Paris Basketball defeated Besiktas Fuzul 88-76 in a Round 14 EuroLeague game. Following the win, the Paris team has eight victories and six defeats, while Besiktas stands at 6-8, Anadolu Agency reports.

Visitors’ surge in the first half

Paris Basketball opened the game with a 12-0 run in the first four minutes. The hosts cut the deficit to three points by the end of the first quarter, 18-21, and tied the score at 30-30 just over four minutes before halftime.

However, the French team responded with a 15-3 stretch and went into the break leading 45-33. In the third quarter, Besiktas closed in on its opponent, 42-48, thanks to three consecutive three-pointers by Lonnie Walker IV. The visitors led 63-58 before the final 10 minutes.

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Roden led the winners in scoring

In the fourth quarter, Paris Basketball maintained its advantage and extended it to 79-68 less than four minutes before the buzzer. A three-pointer by Nadir Hifi with 50 seconds remaining made it 84-73 and effectively secured the visitors’ victory.

Jared Rhoden scored 21 points for Paris Basketball, while Hifi added 15. Alize Johnson recorded a double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds. For Besiktas, Lonnie Walker IV scored 24 points, Scottie Wilbekin had 12, and Ante Zizic registered 11 points and eight rebounds.

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