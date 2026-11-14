Estonia’s parliament, the Riigikogu, supported at its first reading a bill to establish a national defense court. The initiative was opposed by Estonian Supreme Court Chief Justice Villu Kõve and Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta, ERR News reports.

What cases the court would hear

The proposed court would hear criminal, civil and administrative cases related to national defense or security during a crisis or war. Peeter Tali, chair of the parliamentary National Defence Committee and one of the bill’s authors, said it would be a permanent specialized court operating in accordance with the Constitution.

According to Tali, its jurisdiction could include military justice cases, including those concerning the compulsory requisitioning of property or the treatment of prisoners of war, which require prompt consideration. The detailed procedure for the court’s operation is planned to be developed before the second reading together with the judiciary, the Ministry of Justice and legal scholars from the University of Tartu.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Objections from judges and the ministry

Supreme Court Chief Justice Villu Kõve considers the creation of a separate court system costly and unnecessary amid cuts in the judicial sector. Justice Minister Liisa Pakosta also said there is no need for a new court, as changes to court organization due to take effect next year already provide for broad judicial specialization and preparedness for emergencies and wartime.

The Justice and Defence ministries objected to the bill when it was submitted in July. Supporters of the initiative, including former Supreme Court Chief Justice Rait Maruste and judge Daimar Liiv, insist that military cases require specialist knowledge that ordinary judges may lack. The bill provides for the consideration of such military offenses as insubordination, desertion, disclosure of military secrets and looting.

The bill was initiated by eight lawmakers with military experience from coalition and opposition forces. To enter into force, it must pass two more readings in the Riigikogu and receive presidential assent.

Read us on