The US Department of Defense committed to allocating more than $81.5 million to support an operation to transport and detain migrants at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba. Since the start of Operation Southern Guard in 2025, 849 people have been held at the facility, Anadolu Agency reports, citing a Pentagon inspector general’s report.

The base’s capacity was lower than claimed

The operation was launched after US President Donald Trump in January 2025 instructed federal agencies to prepare places to detain migrants whom he described as priorities for detention. At the time, Trump said Guantanamo had 30,000 places.

However, the inspector’s report found that the facility’s maximum capacity throughout the operation was only 399 people. As of September 3, eight migrants were being held at the base. Previously, an unnamed US official told CNN that the capacity to accommodate 30,000 people, which the base may have had in the 1990s, no longer existed.

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The duration of detention increased

As of September, approximately 350 US military personnel were at the base supporting US Department of Homeland Security operations. Their number could change over time.

In July–September 2026, migrants stayed at Guantanamo for an average of seven days. The report noted that the duration of detention generally increased due to difficulties in reaching agreements to return people to their countries of origin and restrictions in flight schedules. One migrant spent 102 days at the base before being transferred.

The largest share of funding for the operation went to the US Army, although the report does not contain detailed information on expenditures. Democrats had previously criticized the use of expensive military aircraft to transport migrants to Guantanamo. Senator Elizabeth Warren called such flights political actions that, she said, do not make the United States safer.

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