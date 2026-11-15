In Israel, the first round of talks between the Yashar party of government-designate Gadi Eisenkot and the Likud party of acting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ended without progress on forming a unity government. The November 15 meeting at a hotel in Herzliya lasted about one hour and 15 minutes, Anadolu Agency reports, citing the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth.

Dispute over the prime minister’s post

The main disagreement concerns who will lead the future government. Eisenkot seeks to form a cabinet under his leadership and rejects a rotation arrangement for the post of prime minister with Netanyahu. Likud insists that the party will join the coalition only if Netanyahu serves as prime minister — either without rotation or under a rotation agreement.

Likud also demands that all parties in Netanyahu’s bloc join the government, including Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party. This is another point of disagreement with Eisenkot. Eisenkot’s partners Yair Lapid, Avigdor Lieberman, and Yair Golan have opposed participation in a government that includes Netanyahu.

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Further contacts

The Yashar party was represented at the meeting by Knesset members Chili Tropper and Yoav Horowitz. Likud was represented by the party’s parliamentary faction chairman Ofir Katz and lawyer Michael Rabello, Netanyahu’s former legal adviser. Shalom Shlomo, political adviser to former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, was also present, representing Bennett’s Together party.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, the sides agreed to continue contacts, but a personal meeting between Netanyahu and Eisenkot may be needed for substantial progress. Eisenkot received the mandate to form a government on November 8 after his candidacy was recommended by 67 Knesset members. Netanyahu was recommended by 46 lawmakers, while seven supported neither candidate.

Eisenkot has 28 days to form a coalition, with the possibility of extending the period by another 14 days. On Tuesday, the Knesset is also to vote on replacing the current speaker, Likud’s Amir Ohana, with Yashar lawmaker Matan Kahana.

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