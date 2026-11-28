Austria, Denmark, Germany, Greece and the Netherlands are negotiating with Rwanda to establish a center to which they plan to transfer adult migrants whose asylum applications have been rejected in the EU. The countries want to implement the project next year, Cyprus Mail reports.

How the center will operate

It is proposed that people who have exhausted all legal options for remaining in the European Union be sent to Rwanda. This primarily concerns those whose asylum applications have been rejected but who cannot be returned to their country of origin, including because of the dangerous situation there or the state's refusal to take back its citizens.

At the center, migrants would spend several weeks learning the language and acquiring other, as yet unspecified skills. They would then be offered the option of integrating into Rwandan society or returning to their country.

The project differs from the cancelled British scheme, which envisaged sending asylum seekers to Rwanda before their applications were considered. The center is to operate as a pilot project: initially, it will be able to accommodate about 100 people at a time, meaning several hundred people per year.

Participants in the initiative believe that even such limited capacity could send a signal to potential migrants and weaken people-smuggling networks. Last year, the EU received 669,365 asylum applications.

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Legal and humanitarian concerns

The plan is already being criticized for legal, humanitarian and practical reasons. In particular, it is unclear whether such a model would withstand scrutiny in European courts, as the EU has not previously created similar return centers.

The question of whether the EU's legal responsibility would end after a person is transferred to Rwanda and whether only Rwandan law would apply thereafter is controversial. The EU Agency for Fundamental Rights stresses that member states remain obliged to comply with their obligations when cooperating with third countries and may be liable for rights violations after a person is transferred.

In July, the Council of Europe stated that return centers create significant risks to human rights. UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk also expressed concern about the scheme's implications for human rights. Human rights groups point to risks for vulnerable migrants and criticize the human rights situation in Rwanda, while Rwanda rejects such criticism.

The location of the center, living conditions, the cost of the project and what Rwanda would receive in exchange for participating have yet to be agreed. European officials say the centers will be open, without people being held behind locked doors, and will cost less than their stay in Europe.

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