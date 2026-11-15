Five Palestinians injured during olive harvest — Jerusalem Post

In Israel, in the West Bank, five Palestinians were injured during an incident near the village of Beit Fajjar, where people were harvesting olives. Earlier, near the village of Beit Ummar north of Hebron, Palestinians threw stones at an Israeli vehicle: the driver sustained minor injuries from shards of the shattered windshield, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Incident near Beit Fajjar

According to Israeli media, a group of masked Jewish Israelis armed with clubs and travelling in a pickup truck was spotted near Beit Fajjar. They were reported to be heading toward Palestinians who had arrived to harvest olives. Before security forces arrived, those involved in the incident damaged a Palestinian vehicle.

After security forces arrived, the area was declared a closed military zone. The Palestinians were then able to continue harvesting. According to Army Radio, citing the Israel Defense Forces, dozens more masked people later arrived in the area, but they left before additional forces arrived.

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Search for those involved in the incidents

According to the Israel Defense Forces, on their way to the scene, security personnel spotted two suspicious vehicles and fired shots into the air. The vehicles drove toward a nearby settlement outpost, which was described in the report as illegal. It later emerged that one of the vehicles used by those involved in the incident had been stolen.

In the Beit Ummar area, Israeli security forces set up checkpoints and began searching for people who threw stones at the vehicle. Later, police detained four minors on suspicion of throwing stones at a bus in the Har Homa area of Jerusalem and smashing its rear window.

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