The US Senate Appropriations defense subcommittee has introduced a bill providing nearly $1.1 trillion for defense spending in fiscal year 2027. The proposal covers part of the priorities of President Donald Trump’s administration but is smaller than the White House’s $1.5 trillion request, Breaking Defense reports.

The administration requested $1.15 trillion as part of the base defense budget and another $350 billion through the budget reconciliation process. Lawmakers have not yet advanced a separate reconciliation package that was intended to fund major programs, including the Golden Dome missile defense system, purchases of critically important munitions, and most of the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group initiative.

Part of the funds will be included in the budget

Senate appropriators proposed allocating nearly $69 billion as discretionary funding. The White House initially requested this money as one-time mandatory spending. The subcommittee said that this approach should ensure more stable and predictable funding for critically important capabilities of the US Joint Force.

The bill provides $9.4 billion for Golden Dome and $3 billion for the Defense Autonomous Warfare Group. It proposes allocating $47.2 billion for munitions procurement, including $40.6 billion for multiyear contracts, in particular for AMRAAM air-to-air missiles, Patriot PAC-3 MSE missiles, and the Precision Strike Missile Increment 1.

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F-35s, helicopters and ships

The subcommittee also proposes increasing funding for F-35 fighter procurement by $4.1 billion. The funds are intended to purchase an additional five F-35As, five F-35Bs, and 15 carrier-based F-35Cs. The administration planned to fund 53 aircraft through the reconciliation process and another 32 in the base budget request.

For Army CH-47 Chinook helicopters, $570.6 million is proposed instead of the $210.6 million included in the president’s request. The subcommittee also recommended allocating $185 million for the Improved Turbine Engine Program for Apache and Black Hawk helicopters. To counter drones, it proposes adding $150 million for Coyote Block 2 and Block 3 systems, while recommending a $65.6 million reduction in funding for the Enduring-High Energy Laser program.

The bill provides $42 billion for shipbuilding, including an additional $1.9 billion for a second DDG-51 destroyer. Another $1.7 billion is proposed to reduce the projected fuel funding shortfall, while $1.9 billion would go toward flexible readiness funding for new and unfunded requirements.

The bill must still undergo consideration and a vote in the Senate. After that, Senate and House of Representatives leadership must agree on a single document. Congress must resolve the matter by December 11, when temporary government funding expires.

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