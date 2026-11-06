British Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton will make his 400th Formula 1 start at the São Paulo Grand Prix, which will take place this weekend in Brazil. The seven-time world champion said he does not attach special significance to the round number, but called reaching the milestone in a country where he is highly popular and has been an honorary citizen since 2022 symbolic.

As Channel NewsAsia reports, the 41-year-old Hamilton made his Formula 1 debut with McLaren in 2007 and won his first world title the following season. He won six more championships with Mercedes between 2014 and 2020, and joined Ferrari last season.

Records and current form

Hamilton is the most successful driver in Formula 1 history in terms of wins and pole positions, with 106 race victories and 105 poles to his name. Last week in Mexico, he secured a record 105th pole position, but finished second in the race after an incident involving his Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc.

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Ahead of the São Paulo round, the Briton is third in the drivers' standings, two points behind Red Bull driver Max Verstappen. Hamilton told reporters that he still feels young and retains his speed, commitment and focus.

Rivals' assessments

McLaren driver Lando Norris called Hamilton's career an example for younger racers who aspire to compete in the sport for a long time. According to him, Hamilton's results this season have dispelled doubts about the Briton's competitiveness.

Nico Hülkenberg of Audi also noted Hamilton's determination to continue competing despite the records he has already set. Only two-time world champion Fernando Alonso of Aston Martin has more Grand Prix starts, as he approaches the mark of 450 races.

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