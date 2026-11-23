In Seoul, South Korea asked Qatar to give it priority in liquefied natural gas supplies after production and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz normalize. Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan made the request to Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad Sherida al-Kaabi during talks.

Anadolu Agency reports, citing Yonhap, which quoted South Korea’s Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources. Kim described Qatar as the country’s key energy partner and stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation for stable supplies of liquefied gas.

Supplies from Qatar declined

According to the agency, Qatar suspended gas shipments in March and declared force majeure after missile strikes damaged the Ras Laffan facility, the world’s largest liquefied natural gas export terminal. This occurred amid the war between the United States and Iran.

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From January through September this year, South Korea imported 1.7 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas from Qatar. By comparison, imports for all of 2025 totaled nearly 7 million tons.

Energy infrastructure and shipbuilding

The sides also discussed expanding cooperation in energy infrastructure and shipbuilding. Kim Jung-kwan asked Qatar to support South Korean companies bidding for new projects.

Over the five years through 2025, South Korean engineering companies secured $11 billion in contracts in Qatar to build industrial facilities. South Korean shipbuilding companies received orders for 98 vessels in 2022–2024.

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