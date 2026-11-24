South Korea’s Financial Services Commission has proposed allowing initial coin offerings, or ICOs, for the first time since 2017. This mechanism enables companies to raise funds through the sale of newly created cryptocurrency tokens. CoinDesk reports on the initiative.

Requirements for token issuers

The proposal was presented as part of a digital assets bill. Companies planning to issue tokens will be required to submit detailed documents to the regulator on the project, the issuance volume, the intended use of the funds raised and risks for investors. Short-form prospectuses will also have to be prepared for retail buyers.

The regulator will be able to review the submitted disclosures and require corrections. Before they begin soliciting buyers, issuers will have to observe a specified waiting period, which could potentially be seven days. Companies and their executives could face civil damages claims, financial penalties and criminal prosecution for false statements or concealing information.

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Oversight of exchanges

The new requirements will also apply to cryptocurrency exchanges. They will have to publish information about tokens admitted to trading and report material events, including hacks and changes in token issuance volumes.

South Korea banned ICOs in September 2017, citing fraud, speculation and investor losses. The restriction was difficult to enforce: Korean developers created companies and foundations abroad, including in Singapore, and later offered tokens to domestic investors and exchanges. In 2019, regulators found that certain projects had raised funds from Korean investors by conducting ICOs outside the country.

In 2022, the Bank of Korea called for the ban to be lifted, noting that overseas registration enabled companies to circumvent domestic restrictions. The proposed rules must still receive parliamentary approval before taking effect.

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