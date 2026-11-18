South Korea convened an emergency cybersecurity meeting following reports of critical vulnerabilities in OpenJDK, a widely used Java platform. The country’s Ministry of Science and ICT and the Korea Internet & Security Agency urged institutions and companies to immediately check their Java installations and apply the latest updates, Korea Herald reports.

Risk of remote code execution

According to the agencies, under certain hardware and software conditions, the vulnerabilities may allow attackers to remotely execute malicious code without authentication. One of the issues, called Java4Shell and designated CVE-2026-114938, is linked to a memory corruption error in the Base64 decoder included in OpenJDK.

Java is used in corporate and government IT systems, including web services, groupware systems and enterprise resource planning software. This has raised concerns about potential risks to critical operations.

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Updates and coordination

Oracle on Tuesday, U.S. time, released fixes for 11 Java SE vulnerabilities, including those affecting certain versions of Java SE and GraalVM. South Korean authorities advised prioritizing updates for internet-accessible services and critical business systems, as well as verifying that patches were installed correctly.

The Cheong Wa Dae National Security Office held an emergency meeting even before the vulnerabilities were publicly disclosed. It was attended by representatives of the ministries of science, defense and interior, the National Intelligence Service, and financial regulators. The participants agreed to exchange threat data and information on protective measures in real time.

The new Java vulnerabilities were discovered several weeks after serious issues in PHP. It was PHP vulnerabilities that prompted South Korea to raise the cyber threat level for the private sector from “attention” to “caution” on October 22.

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