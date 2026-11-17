South Korea’s Hanwha Group is directing more than 1.5 trillion won, or $1.12 billion, to its US subsidiaries this year to localize production and develop supply chains in the US defense sector, Korea Herald reports.

Capital increases for US entities

The group’s three defense divisions — Hanwha Aerospace, Hanwha Ocean and Hanwha Systems — have already carried out or approved significant capital increases for their US operations. According to the publication, the total volume of investments may rise by the end of the year.

Hanwha Aerospace invested 508.5 billion won in Hanwha Defense USA through four rounds of capital increases. In particular, in September, the company invested 168.4 billion won to acquire Hanwha Systems’ 60% stake in the Philly Shipyard in Philadelphia. This is intended to consolidate the group’s US shipbuilding and defense operations within one division.

Separately, Hanwha Aerospace allocated 280.2 billion won to the investment entity Hanwha Futureproof and 220.2 billion won to Hanwha Aerospace USA, which manufactures engine components. Hanwha Ocean approved an investment of 325 billion won in Hanwha Ocean USA Holdings to finance Philly Shipyard, Hanwha Shipping and Hanwha Defense & Energy. Hanwha Systems invested a total of 172.1 billion won in Hanwha Systems USA and HS USA Holdings.

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Contracts and production sites

In August, Hanwha Aerospace signed an agreement to supply prototypes of the K9MH wheeled self-propelled howitzer for the US Army’s Mobile Tactical Cannon program. Earlier, the company leased an industrial site in Opelika, Alabama, for local integration and testing.

In September, Hanwha began construction of an ammunition production facility in Arkansas. The project is part of a seven-year, $2.2 billion plan to produce 155 mm artillery components and propelling charges. The company also established two new US entities related to ammunition production.

In the maritime sector, Hanwha received a $269 million contract to build medium landing ships for the US Navy and Marine Corps. This is the first order for new ships for the US Navy since the acquisition of Philly Shipyard in 2024.

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