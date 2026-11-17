Former health secretary Alan Milburn has presented a report in the United Kingdom with proposals on youth employment. In his assessment, the plan will save the state only £200m a year, as almost all funds from cuts to social benefits are to be directed towards a new employment support system, The Guardian reports.

New support system

Milburn proposes creating a youth opportunity service that will provide advice and support so that every young person has a guaranteed route into education, vocational training or work. Almost £2bn a year is planned to be spent on its funding.

The proposals also provide for more than £2bn to create new vocational training courses and apprenticeship programmes. Another £1bn is to consist of direct payments and tax incentives for companies that hire young workers.

Changes to benefits

The new system is proposed to be funded mainly through cuts to disability and sickness benefits for people under the age of 25 and their replacement with a single youth allowance. Its amount will be significantly lower than some benefits currently available.

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According to the recommendations, people aged 18 to 24 will no longer be able to claim Personal Independence Payment benefits. The new allowance will be available only to those whose health conditions are established, significant and long-term.

According to Milburn's calculations, by 2036–2037 benefit cuts are expected to save £3.6bn, while higher tax revenues are expected to bring in another £2.4bn. These funds will almost fully cover the estimated £5.8bn cost of the new system.

Scale of the problem

Milburn began the review last year amid a growing number of young people who are not in education, employment or vocational training. Earlier this year, their number reached 1m, or 13% of young people — a higher figure than in any European country except Romania.

The report's author said his approach should shift public spending from compensating for economic inactivity to creating routes out of it. He also warned that faster benefit cuts could lead to young people becoming impoverished and to worsening housing conditions and health.

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