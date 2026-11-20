In the United States, the artificial intelligence-powered programming platform Cursor is considering gradually phasing out open AI models developed in the PRC due to geopolitical risks. CNBC reports, citing a report by the U.S. House Committee on Homeland Security and the House Select Committee on China.

Cursor's plans

According to the report, Cursor informed the committees that it would explore the possibility of gradually phasing out open-weight models created in the PRC. The company had previously built its Composer 2 coding model based on Kimi K2.5 from the Chinese laboratory Moonshot AI.

SpaceX announced a formal agreement to acquire Cursor in June and completed it in August. At the time of the acquisition, Cursor's implied equity valuation was $60 billion. SpaceX is also developing the Grok family of models, in whose training Cursor participated.

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Use of Chinese models

The committees' investigation lasted several months and concerned the adoption of Chinese AI models in the U.S. technology sector. Airbnb and DoorDash also engaged with the investigation into the use of Chinese AI models. Cursor, SpaceX, and DoorDash did not respond to CNBC's requests for comment, while Airbnb declined to comment.

The report's authors noted that the spread of Chinese models is facilitated by their cost, customizability, and performance close to that of leading models. In the document's authors' view, the United States does not have a competitive open model with the price and performance required by the market.

Among the report's recommendations is the creation of a national U.S. initiative to develop open-weight models, combining government computing resources, shared evaluation infrastructure, and lawful access to advanced U.S. models for training. The document also proposes banning the use of AI models developed in the PRC in federal information systems and in the performance of federal contracts. Separately, the Bureau of Industry and Security of the U.S. Department of Commerce announced an interim final rule intended to restrict Chinese companies' remote access to AI chips.

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