Karachi police shot dead 197 suspects in reported shootouts — Dawn

In Karachi, Pakistan, police shot dead 197 suspects in street crimes from January 1 to October 25, 2026, during reported shootouts. This is about 80% more than in the same period last year, when 109 suspects were killed, Dawn reports.

According to Karachi police, 1,437 reported shootouts were recorded during this period — 71% more than last year, when there were 840 such cases. In these incidents, 1,426 suspects were injured. During the corresponding period in 2025, 849 people were detained while injured.

Statements by human rights advocates

Asad Iqbal Butt, chair of the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, called the deaths of suspects in such incidents extrajudicial killings. In his view, the security situation can be improved through more effective police work, a scientific approach to investigations, and judicial reforms.

Butt also said that the commission recently conducted fact-finding in Punjab province, where 1,000 suspects were shot dead in reported shootouts over eight months.

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Police position

Two unnamed senior police officials said that all killings of suspects during shootouts resulted from genuine clashes. According to them, law enforcement officers acted on major roads following complaints from robbery victims; police officers were also injured and, in some cases, killed. At the same time, official data do not include the number of injured law enforcement officers.

Police link the rise in the number of shootouts to increased patrols and checks in areas considered hubs of street crime. Following a surge in such crimes in October, law enforcement increased the strength of the Shaheen Force and deployed the unit in other parts of the city.

Zubair Habib, chair of the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee, said that preventing such incidents requires reforming the criminal justice system, including the police and prison system.

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