In Poland, officers from the Central Bureau for Combating Cybercrime came to the headquarters of TV Republika and handed the management a document demanding the provision of a recording and licensing documentation. The law enforcement actions were carried out on the instructions of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Szczecin as part of proceedings concerning events that took place on October 16 near the Constitutional Tribunal.

As RMF24 reports, the proceedings concern suspected crimes to the detriment of police officers and Poland’s prime minister. A report in the case was filed by Minister of the Interior and Administration Marcin Kierwiński.

The channel’s management did not accept the document

TV Republika broadcast the delivery of the document live. The channel’s editor-in-chief, Tomasz Sakiewicz, and journalists refused to accept the document and entered into a discussion with the police officers. Sakiewicz called the situation a “scandal” and said he considered unacceptable the demand to hand materials over to the police, which, in his words, may be protecting itself.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A few minutes later, the law enforcement officers left the building. According to Onet, as cited by RMF24, tensions arose between the television channel’s staff and the police officers. Several television crews, including camera operators, followed the law enforcement officers to the metro and entered the carriage with them. Lawmakers from the Law and Justice party, Dariusz Matecki and Mariusz Gosek, also took part in the situation and demanded to review the details of the document.

What the prosecutor’s office is examining

The proceedings concern possible calls on TV Republika’s air to disseminate information about the private life of a female police employee, as well as the subsequent public disclosure of this data without her consent under circumstances that could have endangered her safety or the safety of her relatives. Investigators are also examining news tickers and reporters’ statements which, according to the prosecutor’s office, contained offensive and degrading wording about police officers and the prime minister.

Read us on